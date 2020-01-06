Plan-B Theatre Company's Season Continues with The World Premiere of SINGING TO THE BRINE SHRIMP

SINGING TO THE BRINE SHRIMP is a madcap comedy - with puppets and songs and the Great Salt Lake - about learning who you really are and what you truly value.

This is the theatrical opportunity of a lifetime for Allison, a playwright and mom from Utah.

At least that's what the people in New York keep telling her. But the director hasn't read the play, the actors keep competing over who has been on Law & Order the most and Allison is a ball of stress and insecurity. Thank goodness the singing brine shrimp are there when her wife can't be to help her find her way.

SINGING TO THE BRINE SHRIMP is a love letter to life and art in the Beehive State.

Playwright:

Jenny Kokai (ZOMBIE THOUGHTS, "Bird Brains" for ROSE EXPOSED, (IN)DIVISIBLE)

Director:

Jason Bowcutt (ONE BIG UNION, ADAM & STEVE AND THE EMPTY SEA, MARRY CHRISTMAS)

Composer/Musical Director: Ken Plain (Plan-B debut)

Cast:

Latoya Cameron (A/VERSION OF EVENTS, MAMA, RUFF!, DIFFERENT=AMAZING, HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH) as Allison and Lily Hye Soo Dixon (RADIO HOUR EPISODE 13: TROLL, (IN)DIVISIBLE), Jay Perry (all 14 RADIO HOURs, TRAGEDY: A TRAGEDY, THE ALIENATION EFFEKT, FACING EAST, GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!, SHE WAS MY BROTHER, LADY MACBETH, PETER AND THE WOLF, CLEARING BOMBS, ONE BIG UNION, VIRTUE, THE ICE FRONT) and Emilie Starr (VIRTUE, THE ICE FRONT, AN EVENING WITH TWO AWFUL MEN) as everyone else...human and puppet

Costume Design:

La Beene (JUMP, ...OF COLOR)

Sound Design:

Cheryl Ann Cluff (nearly every production since 2000, most recently ODA MIGHT)

Lighting Design:

Jessica Greenberg (Plan-B debut)

Puppet Design:

Shelby Rickart (...OF COLOR)

Set Design:

Maddy Ashton (THE POST OFFICE)

PERFORMANCES & TICKETS

Studio Theatre at Rose Wagner, 138 W 300 S, SLC

Th-F @ 8pm, Sat @ 4pm & 8pm, Sun @ 2pm

$22 general admission ($10 students) // planbtheatre.org or 801.355.ARTS





