Plan-B Streams Jenifer Nii's THE AUDACITY Free To The Public

Plan-B Theatre's stream of the world premiere of Jenifer Nii's THE AUDACITY becomes free to the public tonight at midnight through midnight on Sunday, April 5 at planbtheatre.org

Performed by April Fossen and directed by Jerry Rapier.

THE AUDACITY centers on the lives of three extraordinary women: Josie, Ann and Elizabeth Bassett, pioneers of the Wild West. Their lives were filled with Gold Rushes and Butch Cassidy and the deepening of Mormon Country.

THE AUDACITY is about women who had the audacity to fight for themselves - in, and at times against, a culture of patriarchy. Nevertheless, they persisted. Wait. Was that then or is it now?





