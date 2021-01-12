Pioneer Theatre Company Revises Spring Theatre Plans

Pioneer Theatre Company announces that productions which had been pushed to February 2021, in response to the global pandemic, will again be delayed due to the continuing infection rate and current vaccine projections.

Patrons who hold season tickets for 2021 or individual tickets for the three shows in the season will have the option of receiving a refund; receiving a gift certificate to future productions; or converting their purchase to a donation. Patrons will receive email and postal mail notifications and must opt for one of the three choices by March 1, 2021.

"Theatres all over have struggled in planning and we are no different," said PTC Managing Director Christopher Massimine. "We are challenged with accommodating the professional unions which staff our productions; the University of Utah where we in residence; and of course, the guidelines mandated by the state. We felt the most accommodating course of action for our very patient patrons was to 'wipe the slate clean' and start fresh."

Patrons will receive mailings in the upcoming week which explain their options, which will include refunds, gift certificates, or the option to convert to a donation. The theatre requests that patrons respond by March 1, 2021, either online or over the phone.

Patrons seeking more information can visit pioneertheatre.org or call 801-581-6961 during business hours from 10 am to 2 pm, Monday through Friday.