Pioneer Theatre Company Present Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Pioneer Theatre Company presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a digital reading of the beloved Christmas tale.

Split into five parts, with 12 actors, the readings will premiere online at pioneertheatre.org/christmascarol.

The initial air times of each show are as follows:

Part 1: "Marley's Ghost" directed by Karen Azenberg - Sat., Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.

Part 2: "The First of Three Spirits" directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh - Wed., Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

Part 3: "The Second of Three Spirits" directed by Shelley Butler - Sun., Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.

Part 4: "The Third of Three Spirits" directed by Kareem Fahmy - Sat., Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.

Part 5: "The End of It" directed by Rosalyn Coleman Williams - Wed., Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

Learn more at pioneertheatre.org/christmascarol vimeo.com/pioneertheatre.

Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You