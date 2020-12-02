Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pioneer Theatre Company Present Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Article Pixel

Pioneer Theatre Company presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a digital reading of the beloved Christmas tale.

Dec. 2, 2020  

Pioneer Theatre Company Present Charles Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Pioneer Theatre Company presents Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, a digital reading of the beloved Christmas tale.

Split into five parts, with 12 actors, the readings will premiere online at pioneertheatre.org/christmascarol.

The initial air times of each show are as follows:

  • Part 1: "Marley's Ghost" directed by Karen Azenberg - Sat., Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.
  • Part 2: "The First of Three Spirits" directed by Pirronne Yousefzadeh - Wed., Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.
  • Part 3: "The Second of Three Spirits" directed by Shelley Butler - Sun., Dec. 13 at 7 p.m.
  • Part 4: "The Third of Three Spirits" directed by Kareem Fahmy - Sat., Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
  • Part 5: "The End of It" directed by Rosalyn Coleman Williams - Wed., Dec. 23 at 7 p.m.

Learn more at pioneertheatre.org/christmascarol vimeo.com/pioneertheatre.



Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
  • THE DOO WOP PROJECT: LIVE IN YOUR HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Live Virtual Theatrical Concert Announced
  • Iconic NYC Piano Bar Marie's Crisis to Re-Open Next Week
  • Singer-Songwriter Rosanne Cash Joins Chelsea Community Church Virtual Christmas Candlelight Carol Service