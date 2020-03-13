Pioneer Theatre Company Cancels Production of ASS, Provides Updates on Future Shows

Pioneer Theatre Company has released the following statement regarding their upcoming shows:

In light of the evolving COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation, we wanted to reach out with important info about the steps we are taking to ensure the health and safety of you, our audience. We are diligently monitoring and following all guidelines provided by the State of Utah and the University of Utah, and will continue to follow their lead in the coming weeks.

Here's the impact on our upcoming performances.

PRODUCTION OF ASS, March 27 - April 11:

Pioneer Theatre Company's main stage production of Ass will be canceled.

As cancellations of performances and gatherings become more widespread in the wake of COVID-19, the financial impact on artists around the world is becoming a harsh reality. If you currently hold tickets for Ass, through April 11, 2020, you will receive an opportunity to exchange your tickets for one of two upcoming plays in our 2020-2021 production. All fees will be waived for this period.

If you would like to support our mission during this difficult time, please consider donating your ticket(s) as a tax-deductible gift to Pioneer Theatre Company.

PLAY-BY-PLAY THE MESSENGER, March 13 & 14:

Play-by-Play readings, including The Fall, which will have a much smaller audience, will continue as planned. This weekend's readings of The Messenger (which ironically, is about a public health crisis and a whistleblower!) will be moved from the smaller Babcock Theatre to the main stage, in order to allow patrons to maintain an acceptable distance between themselves and fellow patrons.

PRODUCTION OF SOMETHING ROTTEN, May 8 - 23:

Currently there are no disruptions to this production. However, we remain committed to your welfare and safety, and therefore are prepared to make new decisions based on evolving information.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact our Box Office at 801-581-6961 (Mon-Fri, 10am-6pm). You may encounter long hold times, so please email us for non-time-sensitive inquiries at: boxoffice@pioneertheatre.org.





