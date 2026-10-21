Pierre Bensusan to Perform at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse
The DADGAD guitar master performs at Sugar Space Arts Warehouse in Salt Lake City.
French Acoustic Guitar Virtuoso Pierre Bensusan in Concert in Salt Lake City
All the way from France, on Friday October 23rd, acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist and composer Pierre Bensusan will return to Salt Lake City, this time at the Sugar Space Arts Warehouse. It is a rare opportunity to experience this world-renowned artist in concert and is part of his international and cross-USA 'Infinite Guitar Tour 2026'. It is to be noted that he worked with Donny Osmond, upon special request by Donny on the song: 'Footprints' on his most recent album 'Start Again'.
About Pierre Bensusan:
French acoustic guitar virtuoso, vocalist, and composer Pierre Bensusan, surnamed “Mister DADGAD” (in reference to the DADGAD guitar tuning he plays in), has taken his unique sound to all corners of the globe. Winner of the Independent Music Award for his triple live album “Encore”, voted Best World Music Guitarist by Guitar Player Magazine readers' Poll, winner of the Rose d'Or at the Montreux Festival for his debut album, Bensusan is recognized as one of the greatest guitar players of the 21st century.
Bensusan has been performing since 1974, starting in France and eventually selling over half a million albums and playing thousands of concerts, both solo and in collaboration. His many recording credits include working Steve Vai who released three of Bensusan's albums on his Favored Nations label.
There is a sense of something both playful and serious in Bensusan's work, an unparalleled sense of freedom in his compositions and his improvisations. His playing seamlessly crosses and blends world music, classical, jazz, traditional, celtic, folk and more. His 'manner' of playing defies classification - None can be isolated as simply “Brazilian”, 'Arabic' or “French; rather, they represent our world in its current state, a world sharing itself, fusing cultures together in ways we have never experienced. A great ambassador of peace.
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