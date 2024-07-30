Photos/Video: JERSEY BOYS at Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jersey Boys is opening in the Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre, telling the fascinating behind-the-scenes story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in a PG version of the hit musical. Check out all new photos and video!

Featuring roughly 37 of the songs that made Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons a household name in the 1960s (think Sherry, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Walk Like A Man and more), Jersey Boys puts the humanity of these legendary musicians on display in a way that serves to both enlighten and entertain.

Jersey Boys opened on July 13 and runs through Oct. 19, alternating with Disney’s Frozen and Anastasia the New Broadway Musical. And if you can’t get enough great music and great theater, don’t miss Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and A Christmas Carol, The Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre. Get your tickets now at www.tuacahn.org or by calling 435-652-3300.

