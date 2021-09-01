Photos & Video: Utah Shakespeare Festival Presents INTIMATE APPAREL

Utah Shakespeare Festival's Intimate Apparel runs through October 9, 2021 at the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre.

Check out photos and video below!

Esther is a single African-American woman in early 1900s Manhattan who has sewn her way out of poverty stitch by stitch, creating fine lingerie for her wealthy clientele. But she is alone and cautiously exchanging love letters with a Panama Canal laborer on his way to New York, despite mutual tender affections with her Jewish cloth merchant. This warm, heart-rending play gently weaves an intricate tapestry of our human need for intimacy while exploring social divisions of race, religion, equality, and class.

For more information visit: https://www.bard.org/plays/2021/intimate-apparel