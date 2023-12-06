Photos: Get a First Look at Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS at Tuacahn

The production runs through December 22.
Kicking off the holiday season with equal parts nostalgia and novelty, Irving Berlin's White Christmas the Musical is the perfect way to capture the spirit of the season from inside the Hafen Theatre through Dec. 22.
Adapted for the stage from the timeless film of the same name, White Christmas the Musical tells the story of two army buddies who met while fighting in World War II. After the war they become a song and dance team, and eventually meet two sisters who are also a song and dance team. Through a series of comedic events, both pairs end up in Vermont where the gentlemen run into their old army commander who is attempting to keep his inn afloat. The talented singers and dancers decide they might be able to revive his inn with a successful show.
Tickets are selling out fast and limited tickets to this stirring spectacle are available starting at just $32. Visit www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300 for more details. And don't forget to purchase a season package to the incredible 2024 Tuacahn season featuring Disney's Frozen, Anastasia and Jersey Boys: The Story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in the Outdoor Amphitheatre and Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and A Christmas Carol, The Musical in the Indoor Hafen Theatre.
Photo credit: Leavitt Wells
