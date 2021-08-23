Photos: First Look at SCHOOL OF ROCK at Tuacahn Theatre

Tuacahn Theatre presents School of Rock the Musical, running at the outdoor amphitheatre July 17 - Oct 22, 2021.

Based on the film by the same name, this upbeat, exciting musical tells the story of a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher, only to discover the students' musical talents would make them the perfect addition to the upcoming Battle of the Bands.

Learn more at https://www.tuacahn.org/.