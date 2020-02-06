Photo Flash: Utah Premiere Of A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 At Salt Lake Acting Company

Salt Lake Acting Company's 49th season continues with the Utah premiere of Lucas Hnath's A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2. The 8-time Tony Award-nominated play is being produced in SLAC's Upstairs Theatre February 5 through March 8, 2020.

Stacey Jenson* makes her SLAC debut as Nora Helmer. She has been seen elsewhere in GIDION'S KNOT (Pinnacle). Jenson is joined by Paul Mulder* (SEEING THE ELEPHANT) as Torvald, Annette Wright (BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON, SATURDAY'S VOYEUR) as Anne Marie, and Rachael Merlot, who is also making her SLAC debut with this production, as Emmy.

Directing the production is SATURDAY'S VOYEUR creator Nancy Borgenicht, who has been an integral part of Salt Lake Acting Company since 1974. Her previous directing credits at SLAC include ANGELS IN AMERICA, WHITE MAN DANCING, OLEANNA, WOMEN AND WALLACE, CABBIES, COWBOYS AND THE TREE OF THE WEEPING VIRGIN, SATURDAY'S VOYEUR (from 1993 to 2003) and 2018's STAG'S LEAP.

Borgenicht is joined on the creative team by Erik Reichert (Scenic Design), La Beene (Costume Design), Matt Taylor** (Lighting Design), Katelyn Limber (Sound Design), and Sara Shouse (Hair Design). Heather Nowlin serves as Dramaturg and Jennie Sant* is Production Stage Manager.

A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 runs February 5 through March 8, 2020. Tickets can be obtained via tickets.saltlakeactingcompany.org, in person at the SLAC box office, or by calling 801.363.7522.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

**The lighting designer of A DOLL'S HOUSE, PART 2 is represented by United Scenic Artists Local 829 of the IATSE

Photo Credit: dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography





