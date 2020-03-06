Photo Flash: Step Inside Rehearsals For FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET

From March 12 through 20, Salt Lake Acting Company will present the world premiere of FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET by Elaine Jarvik.

See photos below!

On the morning of February 21, 1895, the day after the great man died, Susan B. Anthony shows up on his widow's doorstep. She is there to grieve - but is she also feeling guilty? FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET is an exploration of feminism and race, asking "what compromises should you make in pursuit of a cause?"

Get a sneak peek into a recent rehearsal featuring actors Colleen Baum, Latoya Cameron, Susanna Florence, Tamara Howell, and Yolanda Stange in the gallery below.

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here or by calling 801-363-7522.

Photo Credt: McKenna Frandsen Photography

Yolanda Stange

Yolanda Stange, Colleen Baum, Susanna Florence

Yolanda Stange, Colleen Baum, Tamara Howell, Susanna Florence

Colleen Baum, Susanna Florence, Latoya Cameron

Susanna Florence





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You