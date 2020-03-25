Photo Flash: Plan-B Theatre's Filmed Production of Jenifer Nii's THE AUDACITY

The stars aligned for Plan-B Theatre to be able to film Jenifer Nii's THE AUDACITY last night (Tuesday, March 26). Current ticket holders will be contacted directly to receive exclusive access to the stream Saturday, March 28 through Tuesday, March 31.

The stream then opens up to the public, free!, April 1-5 at planbtheatre.org

Plan-B Theatre would like you to know they have followed every Covid19 protocol since March 13. Since then, they have experienced two building closures (pandemic + earthquake!) and only held 6 rehearsals, none with more than 7 people in attendance, all observing 6' distance. They were only able to pull this off because THE AUDACITY is a one-woman show, April Fossen is an actor without peer, and the design team had the show pretty much complete prior to March 12.

They hope you enjoy Jenifer Nii's lyrical and surprising new play THE AUDACITY, her eighth world premiere with us, our gift to you in this uncertain time.



April Fossen

April Fossen

April Fossen

April Fossen

April Fossen





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You