Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS

Playing from Feb. 26 through Apr. 10, 2021.

Feb. 15, 2021  

ale Center Theater Orem presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels the musical, playing from Feb. 26 through Apr. 10, 2021.

A Broadway favorite that follows professional con man, Lawrence Jameson, and rookie-turned-competitor, Freddy Benson, as they try to best one another to an heiress' $50,000 prize. Based on the 1988 film, and returning after a quarantine postponement last season, you won't want to miss this high-stakes riotous romp through the French Riviera!

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS will run from February 26th to April 10th, 2021 nightly Monday through Saturday at 7:30PM with matinee performances on Saturday. For specific performance times, please visit: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/690

Photo Credit: Suzy O Photography

Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
Greg Hansen, Lisa Zimmerman

Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
Blake Barlow, Kelly Coombs

Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
Kelly Coombs, Blake Barlow, Wade Robert Johnson

Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
Lisa Zimmerman, Greg Hansen, Peter Lambert

Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
Greg Hansen, Lisa Zimmerman, Peter Lambert

Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
Blake Barlow, Kelly Coombs, Wade Robert Johnson

Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
Blake Barlow, Wade Robert Johnson

Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
Greg Hansen, Peter Lambert


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Orfeh
Orfeh
Michael James Scott
Michael James Scott
Kyle Taylor Parker
Kyle Taylor Parker

Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories
Repertory Dance Theatre Presents Annual Fundraiser and Choreographer Competition, REGALIA Photo

Repertory Dance Theatre Presents Annual Fundraiser and Choreographer Competition, REGALIA

Plan-B Theatre Announces 2021, 30th Anniversary, Audio-Only Subscription Series Photo

Plan-B Theatre Announces 2021, 30th Anniversary, Audio-Only Subscription Series

BWW Review: FREAKY FRIDAY at the SCERA is Vivacious Photo

BWW Review: FREAKY FRIDAY at the SCERA is Vivacious

Fourth Annual “Indie Entertainment Showcase 2021” In Park City - A Virtual Suc Photo

Fourth Annual “Indie Entertainment Showcase 2021” In Park City - A Virtual Success


More Hot Stories For You

  • Live Comedy Is Back at The Roundabout Diner in Portsmouth
  • Nobel Prize Winner and New York Times Columnist Paul Krugman Joins WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE
  • New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents A TEMPEST PRAYER
  • The Music Hall Presents Jelani Remy in Concert