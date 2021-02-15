Photo Flash: Hale Theater Center Orem Presents DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS
Playing from Feb. 26 through Apr. 10, 2021.
A Broadway favorite that follows professional con man, Lawrence Jameson, and rookie-turned-competitor, Freddy Benson, as they try to best one another to an heiress' $50,000 prize. Based on the 1988 film, and returning after a quarantine postponement last season, you won't want to miss this high-stakes riotous romp through the French Riviera!
DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS will run from February 26th to April 10th, 2021 nightly Monday through Saturday at 7:30PM with matinee performances on Saturday. For specific performance times, please visit: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/690
Photo Credit: Suzy O Photography
