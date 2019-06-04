Photo Flash: Hale Centre Theatre Presents NEWSIES

Opening for its first time at the Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert is the high-spirited Broadway hit musical Newsies! Playing now through June 29th, 2019. Directed and Choreographed by Cambrian James, with Musical Direction by Elizabeth Spencer. Newsies is a major hit and Tony award-winning musical with book by Harvey Fierstein, music by Alan Menkin, and lyrics by Jack Feldman. Based on the 1992 musical film of the same name, which was inspired by the real life New York City Newsboys Strike of 1899.

Jack Kelly is a New York City newsboy who dreams of a better life in the far away city of Santa Fe. While he and his fellow newsies buy their supply of newspapers to sell, Jack meets first time newsie Davey, and his little brother, Les. After the high price of papers goes up without any warning, the shy and timid Davey unwittingly helps charismatic Jack organize a strike against the Newspaper's owner, Mr. Joseph Pulitzer. The boys take a stand with help from some friends, including Kathrine Plumber, a young newspaper reporter who has a special interest in helping Jack. Their strike sparks a revolution, not only for themselves, but for all newsies everywhere. Noted for its rousing songs and iconic, high energy, dance numbers, Disney's Newsies is sure to excite audiences of all ages!

TICKETS to Newsies are on sale now and cost $40.00 for adults and $22.00 for youth (ages 5-17 years). Tickets can be purchased online at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com, by phone at (480) 497-1181, or by visiting the Box Office at 50 West Page Ave. in Historic Downtown Gilbert. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.

Photo Credit: Nick Woodward-Shaw



The Cast of NEWSIES

Kade Bailey, Kaitlyn Russel

Brandon Brown

Ashley White





