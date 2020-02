Photo Flash: Hale Center Theater Orem to Produce MATILDA

The Tony-winning Roald Dahl classic finds its way to the stage through the eyes of Matilda Wormwood - a brilliant little girl with a few special powers, learning to tell her story in the world of characters like Ms. Honey, The Trunchbull, and many more!

See photos below!

Matilda will run from Feb. 21 - Apr 11 nightly at 7:30PM, with matinees on Saturday.

Production Team

Director & Choreographer - Ashley Gardner Carlson

Music Director - DeLayne Dayton

Production Stage Manager - Meagan Downey

Costume Design - Peter Terry

Hair and Make-up Design - Janna Larsen

Set Design & Master Carpenter - Bobby Swenson

Technical Direction, & Sound Design - Cole McClure

Lighting Design - Ryan Fallis



The Cast

Matilda Wormwood:

Mia Stevenson

Kelsey Plewe

Miss Agatha Trunchbull:

Marshall Madsen

Scott Rollins

Miss Honey:

Brandalee Bluth Streeter

Kenzie David

Mr. Wormwood:

Ben Parkes

Wade Robert Johnson

Mrs. Wormwood:

Suzie Balser*

Corinne Adair

Michael Wormwood/Cook:

Malcolm Smith

Andy Loveridge

Mrs. Phelps/Child's Entertainer/Nurse:

Shawnda Moss

Tannah O'Banion

Man 1/Rudolpho/Escapologist/Doctor:

Jeremy Egan

Tanner Sumens

Man 2/Big Kid/Sergei:

Spencer Manning

Nathan Holbrook

Man 3/Big Kid/Henchman:

Seth Sherman

Evan K. Beesley

Woman 1/Big Kid/Henchwoman:

Kelsey Harrison

Yunnie Kim

Woman 2/Big Kid/Acrobat:

Kelsey Fairchild

Brooklyn Allison

Woman 3/Big Kid:

Savannah Cobb

Emily Runyan

Tommy:

Asher Reynolds

Luke Widdison

Bruce:

Blake Burnham

Grant Westcott

Nigel:

Parker Burnham

Cade Hixson

Lavender:

Olivia Dayton

Aimee Johnson

Hortensia:

Afton Grace Higbee

Libby Gardiner

Amanda:

Seren Carter

Clara McCarter

Photo Credit: Suzy Oliveira/Suzy O Photography

Mia Stevenson

Mia Stevenson

Kelsey Plewe

Mia Stevenson

Kelsey Plewe

Scott Rollins & Kelsey Plewe

Scott Rollins & Kelsey Plewe

Marshall Madsen & Mia Stevenson

Marshall Madsen & Mia Stevenson





