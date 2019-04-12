PTC Presents Reading Of THE WAY NORTH By Tira Palmquist

Pioneer Theatre Company rounds out the sixth season of Play-by-Play's New Play Reading Series with The Way North by playwright, Tira Palmquist. The readings will take place at the Babcock Theatre in the lower level of the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre on Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

There will be a talkback directly after the 2:00 p.m. matinee.

When a lost, cold and very pregnant young woman stumbles on to her rural homestead in the Minnesota wilderness, Freddy Hanson doesn't hesitate to take her in. It's the right thing to do, and as the county's former Sheriff, Freddy has dedicated her life to protecting and serving others. But when her new guest turns out to be a Sudanese refugee making a run for the Canadian border, what it means to protect and serve becomes a more complicated, and far more dangerous, question.

Playwright TIRA PALMQUIST's plays include Hold Steady, Overburden, Two Degrees, And Then They Fell (MadLab Theater, Brimmer Street), Ten Mile Lake (Serenbe Playhouse), Age of Bees (MadLab Theater, Tesseract) and This Floating World. The Way North, which was first developed at the 2018 Seven Devils Playwrights Conference, was a finalist for the 2018 O'Neill National Playwrights Conference, the 2018 Bay Area Playwrights Festival and the 2019 Blue Ink Playwriting Award. Two Degrees (Denver Center, Prime Productions at the Guthrie, Tesseract) was listed in the 2016 Kilroys Honorable Mention List. Ten Mile Lake was a finalist for the 2015 Primus Prize.

Guest Director CHRISTY MONTOUR-LARSON is a multiple Denver Post Ovation and Colorado Theatre Guild Henry Award-winning director, named Top Director by Westworld Magazine, 5280 Magazine and CBS4 Denver. Christy's recent work has been seen at the Denver Center (Two Degrees), Arvada Center (Diary of Anne Frank), Creede Repertory (August: Osage County), Theatre Aspen (Sex With Strangers), Phamaly (Into the Woods), Local Theater Company (The Rape of the Sabine Women...) and 13 seasons at Curious Theatre Company (Constellations).

Making her PTC debut in the role of Freddy is Utah-native DEE-DEE DARBY-DUFFIN, who has been seen in Pygmalion Theater Company's Emerson's Bar & Grill, amongst many others. Local Equity actress LATOYA RHODES plays Alex, Freddy's daughter, previously seen at PTC in The Rocky Horror Show, The Music Man, and other readings, including Mr. Wheeler's and A Raisin in the Sun.

Local Equity actor CHRISTOPHER DU VAL who recently appeared in PTC's production of Sweat, plays Dan, the local sheriff. He has also appeared at PTC in Much Ado About Nothing and One Man, Two Guvnors. Equity actor Mirirai Sithole, who plays the fleeing Sudanese refugee, has appeared Off-Broadway in If Pretty Hurts... and School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play as well as on television in "Bull," "The Affair," "Master of None," "Broad City" and "Russian Doll."





