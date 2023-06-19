On Pitch Performing Arts to Present JEKYLL & HYDE This Month

The production runs June 23rd – July 15th.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Video: See Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production Photo 2 Video: First Look at TARZAN at Tuacahn Center for the Arts
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 3 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

On Pitch Performing Arts to Present JEKYLL & HYDE This Month

OPPA!’s production of "Jekyll & Hyde" opens Friday, June 23rd. An evocative musical tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself– both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.
 
“This cast has been amazing, they are incredible storytellers who will make you feel all the feels” says Dan Tate, Production Director. “I hope people leave this show thinking about their own duality and how to face that in themselves.”
 
This show contains language and situations that may not be suitable for all audiences. We encourage attendees to understand the show before purchasing tickets.

Photo Credit: Rice Media Group LLC

About Jekyll & Hyde


June 23rd – July 15th . Select dates with Matinee and Evening performance options.
(This show is double cast)
Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041
Reserved Seating Tickets:  Adults-$16.5, Student/Child-$14.50, Senior /Military-$13.50
Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm
Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557
 
PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:
Directed by Dan Tate
Musical Director, Jennifer Morgan
Costume Design, Stacey Haslam
 
For more information and ticketing please see the link below:
Click Here
 
Don’t miss OPPA!’s next community theater musical of the year. A special thank you to Intermountain Healthcare Layton, George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation, First Community Bank and Utah Division of Arts and Museums for their sponsorships and continued support.

We are excited to have local youth artist Brian Estrada taking over the OPPA! Creative Gallery Hall during the show run. 15-year-old Brian as dropped off an eclectic collection of inspired works and personal paintings that reflect his creativity and interests. All artwork is for sale with 100% of the proceeds going back to the artist. Come stroll the gallery at intermission or anytime during regular business hours, Tuesday through Friday 10am - 6pm.
 

About On Pitch Performing Arts: 

Established in 2016, a 501c(3) nonprofit, they exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; they train and support the next generation of theatre artists; they provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and they celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.
 




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Review: PUFFS at West Valley Arts is Extraordinary Photo
Review: PUFFS at West Valley Arts is Extraordinary

Have you been to the West Valley Performing Arts Center (formerly Hale Centre Theatre) to see a show produced by West Valley Arts?  It truly deserves a bigger following and colossal success.  And don’t just take my word for it—it was recently named Best of State - Semi-Professional Theatre.  The best kept secret in the Utah theatre scene, you are guaranteed to be impressed by what you see. PUFFS at West Valley Arts is a special production with a magical touch.  It’s a living example of how ordinary people can do extraordinary things. 

2
Carole Kings Life and Music Come To Life In BEAUTIFUL At Tuacahn Amphitheatre Photo
Carole King's Life and Music Come To Life In BEAUTIFUL At Tuacahn Amphitheatre

For more than six decades, the music of Carole King has been influencing the lives of musicians and audiences alike with sounds and sentiments that are nothing short of beautiful.

3
Review: FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE At Creekside Theatre Fest Is Profound Photo
Review: FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE At Creekside Theatre Fest Is Profound

The U.S. semi-professional premiere of FIRST DAUGHTER SUITE, now playing in Pleasant Grove, is currently the only production of the musical anywhere in the world. Presented by Creekside Theatre Fest in Liahona Preparatory Academy’s black box theatre, it offers profound snapshots of the lives of several first families of the U.S. from the past 50 years.

4
An Other Theater Companys Final Show is THE 54TH STEP Photo
An Other Theater Company's Final Show is THE 54TH STEP

After six years of producing fresh, inclusive, and unique theatrical productions in Utah Valley, An Other Theater Company (AOTC) is closing its doors. The company is presenting a deeply important work as its final show.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre Video Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video
The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (6/30-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Indianapolis Jones
Off Broadway Theater (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coriolanus
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/15-10/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You