On Pitch Performing Arts to Present JEKYLL & HYDE This Month

OPPA!’s production of "Jekyll & Hyde" opens Friday, June 23rd. An evocative musical tale of two men – one, a doctor, passionate and romantic; the other, a terrifying madman – and two women – one, beautiful and trusting; the other, beautiful and trusting only herself– both women in love with the same man and both unaware of his dark secret. A devoted man of science, Dr. Henry Jekyll is driven to find a chemical breakthrough that can solve some of mankind's most challenging medical dilemmas. Rebuffed by the powers that be, he decides to make himself the subject of his own experimental treatments, accidentally unleashing his inner demons along with the man that the world would come to know as Mr. Hyde.



“This cast has been amazing, they are incredible storytellers who will make you feel all the feels” says Dan Tate, Production Director. “I hope people leave this show thinking about their own duality and how to face that in themselves.”



This show contains language and situations that may not be suitable for all audiences. We encourage attendees to understand the show before purchasing tickets.

Photo Credit: Rice Media Group LLC

About Jekyll & Hyde



June 23rd – July 15th . Select dates with Matinee and Evening performance options.

(This show is double cast)

Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

Reserved Seating Tickets: Adults-$16.5, Student/Child-$14.50, Senior /Military-$13.50

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557



PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Directed by Dan Tate

Musical Director, Jennifer Morgan

Costume Design, Stacey Haslam



For more information and ticketing please see the link below:

Click Here



Don’t miss OPPA!’s next community theater musical of the year. A special thank you to Intermountain Healthcare Layton, George S. and Dolores Dore Eccles Foundation, First Community Bank and Utah Division of Arts and Museums for their sponsorships and continued support.



We are excited to have local youth artist Brian Estrada taking over the OPPA! Creative Gallery Hall during the show run. 15-year-old Brian as dropped off an eclectic collection of inspired works and personal paintings that reflect his creativity and interests. All artwork is for sale with 100% of the proceeds going back to the artist. Come stroll the gallery at intermission or anytime during regular business hours, Tuesday through Friday 10am - 6pm.



About On Pitch Performing Arts:

Established in 2016, a 501c(3) nonprofit, they exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; they train and support the next generation of theatre artists; they provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and they celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.

