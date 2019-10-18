On Pitch Performing Arts Presents SWEENEY TODD

Stephen Sondheim's haunting tale "Sweeney Todd" will perform at On Pitch Performing Arts this Halloween!

The plot follows Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, as he returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of a new ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun! The story brings to light the savage nature of humanity's inclination towards revenge and the reality that seeking it often brings about our destruction rather than our redemption.

"Sweeney Todd" opens on Halloween night with a special event. Audience members receive appetizers, dinner, dessert, and an opportunity for photos with the cast all included in their regular ticket price. Appetizers start at 7pm.

This limited engagement staged concert features just six performances from October 31st- November 9th. Opening weekend performances are nearing sold out, so get tickets soon!

"Sweeney Todd" features Jason Campbell in the title role, Dawn Allen as Mrs. Lovett, and Ben Cortez, Amberley York, Sean Marshall, and Asa Nielson in other principal roles. Production team includes director Dan Tate, stage manager Brayden Weidman, set designer Brandon Stauffer, and costume designer Amanda Larsen.

For more information, please visit our website at www.onpitchperformingarts.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"Sweeney Todd" was funded in part by Layton RAMP, Rocky Mountain Power, and the Sorenson Legacy Foundation.

OPPA! exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.





