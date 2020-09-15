On Pitch Performing Arts Opens THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Performances are September 25th-October 17th at On Pitch Performing Arts

"Please just be normal!" Every teenager recognizes this request. Most parents don't comply. But coming from a teenage Wednesday Addams, the request seems more valid.

"The Addams Family" franchise is full of kooky, spooky characters! The Broadway musical version tells us what happens when Wednesday finds a very normal boyfriend- and decides to introduce him to her family. Can their love survive the craziness that is The Addams Family?

Director Brandon Stauffer says, " I am so excited to direct this classic full of quirky characters and fun music. Our design team is working on a unique take on this show that is going to be a new spin on an old classic!"

The production is doublecast and features Sam Shown/Spencer Debenham as Gomez, Martha Schreiner/Leslie Barret as Morticia, and Heather Jackson/Courtney Padilla as Wednesday.

Performances are September 25th-October 17th at On Pitch Performing Arts, 587 North Main Street in Layton.

OPPA! takes the safety of performers, production teams, and audiences very seriously. Ticket holders will receive information on all Covid-19 safety policies via email after purchasing. Masks are required in the theatre.

For more information, to schedule your audition, or to purchase tickets, please visit our website at www.onpitchperformingarts.com.

