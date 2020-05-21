On Pitch Performing Arts Opens Streamed PETER PAN JR. May 27

Peter Pan JR plays at On Pitch Performing Arts May 27th-June 1st, 2020. Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

Peter Pan Jr is performed by On Pitch Performing Arts fall children's class. The cast is made up entirely of children under 18. Performances will be live streamed to ticket holders in lieu of hosting live audiences. Watch with your kids and let them see what they can accomplish! OPPA! is also now enrolling for our summer children's class "Seussical Jr" and many week long summer camps.

OPPA! focuses on arts education for all ages, teaching life-long skills through the arts.

The cast includes Cameron Littlefield as Peter Pan, Kallise Gibby as Wendy, Jaylee Brown as Tinkerbell, Nate Claussen as Captain Hook, and Fisher Brewer as Smee. Other featured clast includes Ashton Galer, Kaden Robinson, Reilley Copas, and Ryder Smith.

OPPA! exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring together our community.

For more information please visit www.onpitchperformingarts.com.

