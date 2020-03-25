New streaming production: Odd Shaped Balls announced at An Other Theater Company.



"James Hall, the breakout star and fly half for the Chiltern Colts rugby club, doesn't want anyone to find out about his boyfriend-not his team, not the media, and certainly not his girlfriend. Unfortunately, it's all trending on Twitter."

For this streamed production, ticket buyers will be able to view a digital stream of Odd Shaped Balls any time between 6:00p and 11:59p the night of their purchased tickets. All tickets are pick-your-price, available NOW at anothertheater.org. A link to the stream will be emailed to all ticket buyers at 5:00p on the night their tickets are valid.







