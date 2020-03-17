Morrison Center Suspends Events Through April 15

The Morrison Center has suspended events through April 15.

Read the full statement below:

Thank you for the outpouring of support we have received from you in the past few days. Like all of you, I am watching the impact COVID-19 is having on our community and receiving many communications like this from businesses far and wide. We take your safety very seriously and have implemented the following:



The University leadership in consultation with the Board of Education and Boise State Trustees have made the decision to suspend events through April 15th and will reassess at that time if we can open back up for events.



The Morrison Center staff are here to help you and answer any questions, however we will be working remotely. Please do not stop by the box office in person, instead please call 208-426-1111. You may need to leave a message and we will return your call as soon as possible.



The team at the Morrison Center has been working around the clock with our promoters, artists, and local organizations to make these hard decisions as quickly as possible. Please check our website for the latest information on events. We appreciate your patience as we work through refunds and reschedules.



As we move into uncharted territory, I want to take a moment to ask for your support of our local arts organizations. If you can, please donate the cost of your ticket rather than ask for a refund and provide an extra donation as you are able. I know that is not possible for everyone given the uncertainty of the current circumstances.



One thing you could do is reach out and send them a message of support and tell them you are looking forward to the time when we can all come back together and celebrate their work. We are certainly going to miss our friends at Ballet Idaho and Boise Philharmonic and the exceptional programs they had to make the difficult decision to cancel.



Links to donate:

Ballet Idaho - https://balletidaho.org/support-ballet-idaho/#supportballet

Boise Philharmonic - https://boisephil.org/give/



Watch our Facebook and Instagram pages for online announcements and links to artists who are showcasing their work virtually. We hope to stay connected to you.



Finally, keep art alive in your homes while we practice social distancing. Play music, dance in your kitchen, sing in the shower. It will lift your spirits and those around you. We are thinking about you and your families over the next few weeks. Please stay connected to each other as you are able.





