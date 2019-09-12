MYSTERY SCIENCE THEATER 3000 LIVE Comes To The Eccles Center

The award-winning TV comedy "Myster Science Theater 3000" (MST3K) is coming to Salt Lake City in an all-new LIVE show featuring Joel Hodgson, original host and the creative vision behind the beloved TV and Netflix comedy series for more than three decades, in his final live tour. Produced by Alternaversal LLC, Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour will play the Eccles Theater on February 8, 2020 with the never-before-screened film: No Retreat, No Surrende.

Following the wildly successful "Watch Out for Snakes! Tour" in 2017 and "30th Anniversary Tour" in 2018, Hodgson will don the red jumpsuit one final time as Joel Robinson to host Mystery Science Theater 3000 Live: The Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour alongside the world's greatest - and only - movie riffing robots, Tom Servo, Crow, and Gypsy. The show gives fans the chance to sit in the same theater with their favorite characters and promises all of the MST3K signatures and rapid-fire hilarity that have built MST3K's loyal following over more than 30 years: a cheesy B-movie, hilarious riffing, wisecracking robots, silly sketches, and Hodgson in the red jumpsuit as host Joel Robinson.

"This is our third national tour, and it's bigger than the first two combined!," said Hodgson. "I really wanted to do something special since it's my farewell tour with MST3K Live. Also, Tom, Crow, and Gypsy have become such great live performers, I decided to give them the ultimate challenge: a movie riffing robot circus!"

"MST3K contains some of the HIPPEST, deepest SATIRE of the generation." - Los Angeles Times

Premiering in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis, MST3K has earned its place in history as one of the Top 100 TV Shows of all time (Time, Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly), receiving multiple Emmy nominations, and a Peabody Award along the way. Following a recordsetting Kickstarter campaign, the series was revived in 2017 with all new episodes now streaming on Netflix.

FEATURED FILM

No Retreat, No Surrender

A self-conscious teen becomes a martial arts master under the tutelage of Bruce Lee's ghost. Featuring fresh-faced Jean-Claude Van Damme as a brooding hit man and a Bruce Lee lookalike, who looks nothing like Bruce Lee.

Tickets go on sale October 11th, 2019 at 10am online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

For the latest tour stops and scheduled films, visit mst3klive.com or follow MST3K on Facebook and Instagram.



For more than 30 years, the award-winning comedy television series "Mystery Science Theater 3000" (MST3K) has been known as one of the top cult TV shows of all time. The story of a human host and his robot sidekicks trapped aboard a satellite and forced to watch cheesy movies by their captors, MST3K has maintained its reputation thanks to its fervently devoted fan base, known as "MSTies."

Created by Joel Hodgson, the first season of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" aired in 1988 on KTMA-TV in Minneapolis. Set on the Satellite of Love, the series follows a hapless host trapped by mad scientists on a satellite in space who is forced to watch some of the most outrageously unfortunate B-movies ever created. To keep sane, he's built two robot sidekicks and together they do a running commentary on the films, affectionately mocking their flaws with inspired wisecracks and acting as a lively movie theater peanut gallery.

MST3K's national broadcast life began in 1989 on the Comedy Channel (later to become Comedy Central), where it ran for seven seasons. The show's final three seasons aired on the Sci-Fi Channel. Series creator Hodgson originally played the stranded man, Joel Robinson. When he left in 1993, series head writer Mike Nelson replaced him as the new B-movie victim and continued in the role for the rest of the show's run. The format proved to be popular, and during its ten seasons and 197 episodes on Comedy Central and the Sci-Fi Channel, it attained a loyal fan base and critical acclaim, including a Peabody Award and two Primetime Emmy nominations.

In late 2015, Shout! Factory and creator Joel Hodgson formed a new partnership, known as Satellite of Love LLC, to acquire the global IP rights to MST3K with the aim of producing new episodes and managing and developing the IP in other areas. The highly successful MST3K Kickstarter campaign to #BringBackMST3K, spearheaded by Shout! Factory and Hodgson, surpassed its goal by funding the production of 14 new episodes and set the world record as the highest-funded film and video crowdfunding campaign in history. The new episodes of "Mystery Science Theater 3000" debuted as a Netflix original series on April 14, 2017. Later in 2017, Netflix renewed the series for another season.





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You