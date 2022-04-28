MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL, LES MISERABLES & More Announced for 22-23 Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles Season

Broadway Across America has announce the 2022-2023 Broadway at the Eccles season, bringing the best of Broadway to Salt Lake City. The season begins with two weeks of the smash Broadway hit Moulin Rouge! The Musical, winner of 10 Tony Awards - including Best Musical last year, followed by the Detroit Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations, and you can't stop the beat when an all new production of Hairspray returns in April. The season continues with the premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and one of Utah's favorites Les Misérables plays an extremely limited two-week engagement opening in June of 2023. Concluding the season is the musical comedy, Beetlejuice, based on Tim Burton's hilarious film.

"Musical theater is such a magical and beloved art form in Utah and we can't wait to welcome audiences to another incredible season of Broadway at the Eccles. Since re-opening this fall, Broadway at the Eccles has welcomed back nearly 200,000 patrons to downtown Salt Lake City and wowed audiences with incredible sold-out performances delighting audience of all ages. Broadway is such an important and vital economic engine for our community. In the past 8 months, Broadway at the Eccles has generated nearly $75 million of economic impact. Showing that while there is art to business, there is also a big business to the arts" says Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America.

The season also features add-ons Disney's The Lion King and the ever-popular Dear Evan Hansen which are returning favorites that audiences love to see again and again.

Existing subscribers can renew their season tickets beginning April 28 at 10am online at Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com and by phone at 801.355.5502 (M-F, 10am-5pm). We're sorry, but we are unable to accept renewals in-person or mail this year.

"With Broadway such a popular event in Salt Lake City, becoming a subscriber and getting season tickets is the only way to ensure you get seats to the hottest shows. We have a limited number of tickets available for subscription and the best way to join our family is to get on our season ticket wait list." said Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America.

New season ticketholders will be welcomed in June. Broadway at the Eccles encourages those interested in becoming a season ticketholder to join their wait list for 22/23 Season Tickets.

The 6-show line-up includes:

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

November 30 - December 11, 2022

(Subscriber week November 30 - December 6, 2022)

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® - including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award® winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. With a book by Tony Award® winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award® winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award® winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! is more than a musical - it is a state of mind.

AIN'T TOO PROUD: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

January 10 - 15, 2023

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards® and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," Ain't Too Proud tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

HAIRSPRAY

April 11 - 16, 2023

You Can't Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award®-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

This all-new touring production reunites Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences. The Hairspray company is led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad.

TINA-THE Tina Turner MUSICAL

May 30 - June 4, 2023

HER VOICE IS UNDENIABLE. HER FIRE IS UNSTOPPABLE. HER TRIUMPH IS UNLIKE ANY OTHER.

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards® and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.a??

LES MISÉRABLES

June 20 - July 2, 2023

(Subscriber week June 20 - 25, 2023)

STILL THE WORLD'S MOST POPULAR MUSICAL. Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's Tony Award®-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables.

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption-a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. This epic and uplifting story has become one of the most celebrated musicals in theatrical history.

The magnificent score of Les Misérables includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More," "Master of the House" and many more. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, Les Misérables is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.

BEETLEJUICE

August 8 - 13, 2023

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Salt Lake City.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Nether world.

Announcing their season +Add-ons from the Broadway at the Eccles 2022-2023 Series:

Disney's THE LION KING

September 29 - October 23, 2022

Giraffes strut. Birds swoop. Gazelles leap. The entire Serengeti comes to life as never before. And as the music soars, Pride Rock slowly emerges from the mist. This is Disney's

The Lion King, making its triumphant return to the Eccles Theater!

More than 100 million people around the world have experienced the awe-inspiring visual artistry, the unforgettable music, and the uniquely theatrical storytelling of this Broadway spectacular - one of the most breathtaking and beloved productions ever to grace the stage.

Winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Lion King brings together one of the most imaginative creative teams on Broadway.

Tony Award®-winning director Julie Taymor brings to life a story filled with hope and adventure set against an amazing backdrop of stunning visuals. The Lion King also features the extraordinary work of Tony Award®-winning choreographer Garth Fagan and some of Broadway's most recognizable music, crafted by Tony Award®-winning artists Elton John and Tim Rice.

There is simply nothing else like The Lion King.

DEAR EVAN HANSEN

February 28 - March 5, 2023

The Tony® and Grammy® Award-Winning Best Musical. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: a chance to finally fit in. Dear Evan Hansen is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.

Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award® winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy®, Tony® and Academy Award® winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman), and direction by four-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

