Lyric Repertory Co Stages MAMMA MIA!

As part of the Lyric Repertory Company's plan to introduce audience members to multiple performance venues, the first Lyric show to be produced in the Morgan Theatre, Mamma Mia!, opens June 21.

Written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical based on the songs of ABBA and composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, former members of the band. The musical tells the tale of Sophie, who is about to be married on the beautiful Greek island where she was raised by her mother, Donna. When she reads Donna's old diary, Sophie realizes that the father she has never known has to be one of three men. Hoping to learn who her father is and have him walk her down the aisle, Sophie invites all three to her wedding. Meanwhile, Tanya and Rosie, her mother's two best friends and members of their all-girl singing trio from the 1970s, show up for the wedding as well.

Jason Spelbring, newly appointed associate artistic director of the Lyric, is the director of the musical.

"Our venue expansion allows audience members to experience plays in theatres best suited for each production," Spelbring said. "Seeing Mamma Mia! in the Morgan Theatre only enhances the quality of the show."

Richie Call, artistic director of the Lyric, adds that Spelbring is the perfect director for this show.

"Many people have already seen Mamma Mia! on Broadway, at the movies or in community theaters," Call said. "Jason is a master at taking existing material and showcasing it in a new and unexpected way. Add to this the incredible design team and cast, and we have a show that Cache Valley audiences don't want to miss."

The diverse cast of Mamma Mia! comes from all across the United States, Mexico, and Jamaica. The cast also includes company members with Broadway credits, top regional credits, and national tours.

The Lyric 2019 season also includes A Raisin in the Sun, Clybourne Park, Murder for Two, The Great Society (Staged Reading) and Size Matters. The season runs through August 3.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the 2019 season, go online to lyricrep.org. Visit the Caine Lyric Theatre Box Office at 28 W. Center Street on Mon.-Sat. from 10 a.m.-5 p.m until August 3 (435-797-8022) or the Spectrum Box Office at 7600 Old Main Hill on Mon.-Fri. from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (435-797-0305).





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You