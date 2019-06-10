Live at the Eccles Welcomes George Lopez

Live at the Eccles presents George Lopez: The Wall World Tour Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City. ArtTix is the official source for tickets for Live at the Eccles events.

Public on-sale for the Salt Lake City engagement is Friday, June 14th at 10am. Tickets will be available online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, calling 801-355-2787 or visiting the Eccles Theater Box Office (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm & Sat 10am-2pm). The George S. and Dolores Dore? Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

George Lopez's multi-faceted career encompasses television, film, standup comedy and late-night television. He has risen to become one of the premier comedic talents in the entertainment industry, and is currently the star and executive producer of Lopez on TV Land. For two seasons, Lopez hosted Lopez Tonight, a late-night television talk show on TBS, which represented Lopez's return to series television after co-creating, writing, producing and starring in Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking hit sitcom George Lopez, which ran for six seasons on ABC. George Lopez remains a hit with viewers in syndication on both broadcast stations and cable's Nick at Nite, ranking as one of the top-rated shows on the network and among the top five comedies and top 20 weekly programs in syndication. George Lopez is one of only four off-net comedies to post weekly ratings gains among households from the 2007-'08 to 2008-'09 season.





