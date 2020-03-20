Little Big Town Reschedules Dates For Salt Lake City

Country foursome, Little Big Town, will postpone The Nightfall Tour to resume in August amid health concerns over the coronavirus. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the newly rescheduled dates.

"This tour means everything to us, but amid the health concerns surrounding our country, we feel like the only thing to do to protect the health of our fans, band, crew, and families is to postpone the upcoming spring shows," said the band. "We are already counting down the weeks to be back out there with you all, celebrating life, love, music, and health with a new and different appreciation. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all rescheduled dates. Stay safe and healthy and try to enjoy this unexpected time to spend with your loved ones."

January 22 at 8pm Salt Lake City, UT: Eccles Theater

January 23 at 8pm Salt Lake City, UT: Eccles Theater

For additional information, please visit LiveEccles.com





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You