Laura Jordan to Lead WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Pioneer Theatre Company

Pioneer Theatre Company will present the 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist What the Constitution Means to Me from April 7 through 22, 2023. The play, written by Heidi Schreck, is described as follows:

Fifteen-year-old Heidi earned her college tuition by winning Constitutional debate competitions across the United States. In this hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human new play, she resurrects her teenage self in order to trace the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives. Schreck's timely and galvanizing play became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway where it received two Tony Award nominations among countless other accolades. The New York Times hailed What the Constitution Means to Me as "not just the best play to open on Broadway so far this season, but also the most important."

"What the Constitution Means to Me is at once a personal and a universal story-as it examines our shared histories and futures," said director Karen Azenberg. "I'm hopeful that this play will spark discourse, and maybe even some debate, as we contemplate the state of our democracy."

CAST AND CREATIVE

Leading the cast is Laura Jordan, in her PTC debut, as Heidi. Jordan appeared on Broadway in In My Life and Cry-Baby. She also appeared off-Broadway in Silence! The Musical, Morning's at Seven, among others. Onscreen, Jordan has appeared in The Deuce, The Big C, and the upcoming film Jules with Sir Ben Kingsley.

Returning to PTC is Ben Cherry, in the role of Legionnaire/Mike. Cherry previously appeared on the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre Stage in Oslo, Lifespan of a Fact, and ASS. His Broadway credits include Indecent and Fiddler on the Roof. Regionally, he has appeared across the country at theatres including The Guthrie, Arena Stage, and four seasons at the Utah Shakespeare Festival.

Sharing the role of a teenage debater are four local actors: Taryn Bedore, Sofia Brinkerhoff, Naomi Cova, and Abigail Knighton. Each is making their respective PTC debut with the production.

Pioneer Theatre Company Artistic Director Karen Azenberg helms the production. Since directing and choreographing A Christmas Story, The Musical earlier this season for PTC, Azenberg directed Love Letters, featuring 2023 Academy Award nominee Judd Hirsch, for Theatre Aspen. Azenberg will also direct and choreograph PTC's final production of the 22-23 season, The Prom.

Joining Azenberg on the creative team are Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski (A Distinct Society), PTC Resident Costume Designer Phillip R. Lowe, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar (Scapin), PTC Resident Sound Designer Bryce Robinette, PTC Resident Wig and Makeup Designer Samantha M. Wootten, and Dramaturg Alexandra Harbold (Mary Stuart). Sarah Hudson is Production Stage Manager.

What the Constitution Means to Me runs from April 7 through 22 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.