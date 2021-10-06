Laura Bell Bundy to Perform at On Pitch Performing Arts

Omigod you guys, Broadway's original Elle Woods is coming to Layton for one night only! Laura Bell Bundy has originated two legendary roles for the Broadway stage--Elle Woods in Legally Blonde the Musical (Tony Award Nomination) and Amber Von Tussle in Hairspray. You may have also caught her "in the bubble" as Glinda in Wicked. In addition to shining on stage, Laura Bell has acted in 100 episodes of television, in hit shows including How I Met Your Mother, Perfect Harmony, and more. Be sure to ask Laura Bell about her new album, Women of Tomorrow!



Her spunky and firecracker personality and voice is sure to make for a fantastic live concert right here in Layton! Laura Bell's concert is presented by On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) along with Layton R.A.M.P. and Utah Division of Arts and Museums



Tickets are $25 and available at www.onpitchperformingarts.com.

DETAILS:

Laura Bell Bundy Live in Concert:

Show Dates: January 29th

Located at Layton High School: 440 Wasatch Drive, Layton, Ut 84041

Tickets: $25-General Admission

Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

For more information and ticketing please see the links below:

http://www.onpitchperformingarts.com/

https://www.facebook.com/onpitchperformingarts