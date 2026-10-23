Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for ANASTASIA at Hale Centre Theatre







Go behind the scenes of Anastasia at Hale Centre Theatre as the cast prepares to bring the Broadway musical to the stage ahead of its November 16 opening. Watch the rehearsal video!

Inspired by the beloved animated film, Anastasia follows Anya, a young woman determined to uncover the truth about her mysterious past. Pursued by a ruthless officer, she sets out on a journey filled with unexpected friendships, romance, and the possibility that she may be the long-lost Grand Duchess Anastasia.

The musical features a book by Tony Award winner Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Its score includes the songs "Journey to the Past" and "Once Upon a December."

Tickets for Anastasia are available through Hale Centre Theatre.

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