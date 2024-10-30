Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kind Imagination Source Studios will present "The Timekeeper's Collection," written and directed by Marie Kynd, at the Alliance Theater at 602 S. 500 South in Trolley Square, from Nov. 15 to Nov. 24.

The play features actors Ziola Hale, Connor Abeyta, Matthew Mencia, Brittnie Eliason, Erika Bricio, Caroline “Chip” Castleton and Dakota James.

The piece tells the story of Avalon, played by Hale, a woman with the ability to see the past when touching an antique, who stumbles into an antique shop, her worst nightmare. Luckily Jamie, played by Abeyta, a seasoned Timekeeper and willing mentor, guides her through items as we see into the past through Avalon’s ability. As we are guided along the past may we even strive to change the future, or at the very least, learn from it.

The show was originally presented at the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival in 2023; this is a slightly different version of the piece.

Kynd said: "I have written my whole life, starting with poetry that when I was younger my dad was convinced I was Googling! I’ve always enjoyed fantasy and worlds where magical things happen. I have won different awards for the different types. I have won a Jane Austen award for my poetry, best director for a short film, and a Fringe Favorite during Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival. I have written for three 24-hour festivals at Salt Lake Community College, and directed two of those times. I also have written and produced my own songs, available on Spotify and Apple Music."

Unusually, the theater company sells the antiques that are on stage after the show.

The show is family friendly, with a PG-13 rating for swearing.

Kynd added: "Allow yourself to be swept away in the time of the show and the different times, and you’ll enjoy every little detail of the Timekeeper’s journey."

