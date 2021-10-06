Kansas to Stop at The Morrison Center For The Final U.S. Leg of Anniversary Tour

America's preeminent progressive rock band, KANSAS, will be wrapping-up their popular Point of Know Return Anniversary Tour in the United States with one final leg during the winter and spring of 2022.

Originally launched as a celebration of the 40th Anniversary of the massive hit album Point of Know Return, the band will be performing the album in its entirety. The tour showcases classic KANSAS music including hit songs, deep cuts, fan favorites, and will include selections from the band's latest studio album The Absence of Presence.

KANSAS will be making a stop in Boise, ID on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Take advantage of a special presale offer right now by visiting Ticketmaster.com and entering the code RETURN. The Presale runs now through Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10 p.m.

KANSAS is currently comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, keyboardist/vocalist Tom Brislin, and original guitarist Richard Williams. Originally formed in 1973 in Topeka, KS, the band's documentary film KANSAS: Miracles Out of Nowhere is currently being broadcast on AXSTV.

KANSAS has released 16 studio albums, including its most recent releases The Prelude Implicit (2016) and The Absence of Presence (2020). With no signs of slowing down, KANSAS continues to 'carry on;' performing in front of large and enthusiastic audiences around the world.