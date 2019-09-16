IMOMSOHARD Makes Tour Stop in Salt Lake City

The comedy duo of Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley, creators and stars of the hit Facebook weekly series, #IMomSoHard, is on their second cross-country comedy tour. Being a mom can be tough, which is why the I Mom So Hard duo is excited to give even more moms an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable night out with friends.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 20th, 2019 at 10am online at Live-at-the-Eccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p). The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Theater is located at 131 Main Street in Salt Lake City.

No one can make moms feel as uncomfortably normal as Hensley and Smedley. With more than 1.5 million followers on social media and 120 million views of their web series in less than 2 years, the Nebraska natives blend of honesty and humor resonates with moms and dads alike, proving these two have become the hottest tickets in town. One of their most shared episodes, I Swimsuit Season So Hard, where the moms tried on the summer's hottest/most ridiculous swimwear, garnered over 20 million views and coverage in the world's top news outlets. They have recently appeared on The Today Show and The Doctors, to name a few, and they were chosen for People Magazine's best of 2017.

After the moms' first mega-year of touring (you know, just 72 cities) with their live stand-up show: Mom's Night Out - Summer Break Tour, they will be hitting the road again this year with Mom's Night Out: Round 2!. Their kids are older, the moms are older, but the show is new!!

"If we learned anything from our first tour, it's that you should never take two families with toddlers in one RV across the US. We also learned that, or were reminded rather, that women ROCK! Our shows have an audience full of comradery and support. Depending on how far we are into the evening, they can also be full of wine. It's a raucous blast and a well-deserved night for moms who are craving that "recently released from prison"- type of evening." -- Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley

Tickets & VIP packages go on sale beginning Friday, September 20th. For more information please visit www.imomsohardlive.com





