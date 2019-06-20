Hugh Panaro to Join the Utah Symphony at Deer Valley Music Festival

Famed Broadway star Hugh Panaro will join the Utah Symphony in celebration of country and freedom at the Deer Valley Music Festival on Friday, July 5 at 7:30 PM. Along with conductor Michael Krajewski, Mr. Panaro will perform hits from Broadway and patriotic favorites in honor of American Independence. Tickets to the performance with Hugh Panaro start at $38 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

Hugh Panaro is a Broadway fan-favorite, well-known for his roles as both Raoul and the Phantom in "Phantom of the Opera", a feat that few have accomplished. He has also performed separately as both Marius and Jean Valjean in various productions of "Les Misérables", and most recently he assumed the lead in the off-Broadway production of "Sweeney Todd". He continuously travels across the United States and Canada to perform with different symphonies.

Michael Krajewski has impressed audiences across the country with his clever and humorous conducting style. Most often sought after as a conductor of symphonic pops, he is Principal Pops Conductor of the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and has previously served as the Music Director of The Philly Pops as well as Principal Pops Conductor of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and the Houston Symphony.

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's 16th season of the Deer Valley Music Festival comprises 19 performances over seven weeks with performances in a variety of venues featuring a wide array of music styles, including musical theater, folk, classic rock, films in concert, and more. The 16th anniversary of the festival will focus on celebrating the local community, donors, and supporters through a variety of pop-up ensemble performances at existing summer events and venues throughout the community.

Hugh Panaro will precede his Deer Valley Music Festival performance with an Independence Day celebration at Red Butte Garden on Tuesday, July 2 at 8:30 PM. A similar performance by Mr. Panaro will occur on Wednesday, July 3 at 8:00 PM at Snowbasin Ski Resort. Mr. Panaro will perform alongside the Utah Symphony, with Michael Krajewski as conductor.

Throughout the 2019 festival, Utah Symphony and Utah Opera musicians and guest artists will collaborate with other community groups to offer several community events-many of them free. Students from Utah Conservatory and Egyptian Youth Theatre summer programs will perform for Hugh Panaro in a masterclass on Friday, July 5 at 2:00 PM at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Park City. The public is invited to audit this masterclass free of charge. For more information on other community events, visit deervalleymusicfestival.org/schedule/community-events/.

Debbie Gravitte, Morgan James, and Hugh Panaro will recognize the work of hit musical composers Kander and Ebb in Bravo Broadway! Life is a Cabaret on Saturday, July 6 at 7:30 PM at the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

Conner Gray Covington will conduct the Utah Symphony with guest Maria Ioudenitch on violin for a performance of Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto on July 10 at 8:00 PM at St. Mary's Church.

Photo Credit: Linda Lenzi





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You