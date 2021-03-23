Honoring History: Repertory Dance Theatre Closes 55th Season With A Digital HOMAGE

Celebrating 55 years of revolutionary modern dance, America's premiere modern dance repertory company presents a virtual evening of historical modern dance masterpieces. Repertory Dance Theatre presents HOMAGE, featuring choreography by Doris Humphrey, José Limón, Donald McKayle, and Elizabeth Waters. The virtual concert will open with a live-streamed event on April 23.

Created in 1959, the acclaimed modern dance classic Rainbow Round My Shoulder by Donald McKayle , is a searing dramatic narrative set on a chain gang in the American south. Rainbow features seven men set as prisoners working and breaking rock from "can see to can't see." Their aspirations for freedom come in the guise of a woman, first as a vision then as a remembered sweetheart, mother, and wife. The songs that accompany their arduous labor are rich in polyphony and tell a bitter, sardonic, and tragic story.

After RDT performed Rainbow in 2018, Les Roka of The Utah Review said, "The young dancers made painfully clear that Rainbow's story, as told in dance, embodies the same sense of harshness that inspired McKayle to create it 60 years ago."

José Limón was a crucial figure in the development of modern dance. He became a dancer with the Humphrey-Weidman Company, but after World War II, he formed his own company and began to choreograph dramatic and elegant dances portraying the noble aspirations of humankind. Much of Limón's choreography was developed from natural gesture and through themes drawn from history, literature, and religion. During a trip to Europe after World War II, Limon was deeply moved by the courage of the Polish people and created a work called Mazurkas as a tribute to their heroic spirit. Mazurkas also stands as a remarkable example of how to translate national, character, and folk dance to the stage.

When reviewing RDT's performance of Mazurkas in 2016, Erica Womack of lovedancemore.org said, "...the company is strong and competent proving that a living museum can indeed breath new life and relevance into works made in 1958."

Adding to these powerhouse works is Invention by modern dance legend, Doris Humphrey . Choreographed in 1949, this trio demonstrates Humphrey's ability to create moods and a sense of relationships. With a dramatic nature, and mastering form, music, shape, and gesture, this piece is a joy to watch.

Finally, RDT will present Castor and Pollux by Elizabeth Waters. In this piece, choreographed in 1956, Waters merges the theories and movements of the Hanya Holm dance technique with movement qualities inspired by Pueblo Indian rituals. The dancers shape and define the space in which they move while conveying the attitudes of Pueblo ceremonial dancers.

In addition to HOMAGE being the end of RDT's 55th season, it is also the end of RDT dancer Jaclyn Brown's tenure on the Company. Brown has danced with RDT since 2014 and is a valued performer, choreographer, and teacher. Brown will be leaving the Company to pursue a Master's Degree.

RDT will celebrate Jaclyn Brown's final performance with a LIVE, pre-show event on opening night. Audience members are invited to join the RDT dancers in a live-streamed opening to the concert to honor Brown, as well as introduce RDT's newest dancers.

As the closing of RDT's 55th season, the Company is thrilled to celebrate our commitment to performing classic American dance treasures and continue our mission of preserving, creating, and performing modern dance.

