Hale Center Theater Orem To Stream MAN WITH THE POINTED TOES With Hale@Home

Man With The Pointed Toes will be streamed online June 5th, 6th, and 7th from 5PM to Midnight MST. Tickets are $5 per viewer and available at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/645

"From the Hale Center Theater Orem archives, join our 2007 cast in this wild western cowboy comedy! Take a group of rough-and-tumble tough guys, add a well-to-do school teacher tasked with civilizing them, and you've got the perfect comedy to brighten your day and leave you laughing all night long!"

You will receive an email with detailed instructions and a password to access the stream the day before your purchased performance. For tickets purchased after 8PM the night before or on the same day as the performance, you will receive an access email at 5:00PM the the day of your purchased performance.

Note: This recording was not made for streaming purposes. It is archival footage of a live performance with a live audience, and there may be moments where sound and/or visuals are not ideal.

Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You