Hale Center Theater Orem To ProduceÂ MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

On December 4, 1956, music legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis held an impromptu jam session when they all ended up at the recording studio at the same time. This toe-tapping true story takes you to Memphis, Tennessee for the once-in-a-lifetime shindig that defined rock and roll.

Million Dollar Quartet will run from Jun. 28 - Aug 03 nightly at 7:30PM



Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.

With regards to publications for or about the Hale Center Theater Orem, it is requested that the full name be used (i.e. Hale Center Theater Orem) or HCTO, to avoid confusion and to better distinguish from our neighbors in Sandy. Thank you.





