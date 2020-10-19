Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH
Performances run October 26 to November 13, 2020.
Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "The Phantom Tollbooth" this fall. Performances run October 26 to November 13, 2020.
In order to allow socially distanced seating, tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600
Box Office Hours are 10AM to 6:30PM Monday through Saturday. More ticket information is available online at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/416
"Based on the beloved novel by Norton Juster, Milo visits the Island of Conclusions (you get there by jumping), learns about time from a ticking watchdog named Tock, and even embarks on a quest to rescue Rhyme and Reason! Somewhere along the way, Milo realizes something astonishing: life is far from dull."
The Phantom Tollbooth will run from October 26th to November 13th on select Monday's, Wednesday, and Friday mornings at 10AM, with select 4:30PM matinees. For specific show dates and times, please visit our website at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/416
For information on newly implemented safety procedures at the theater, please go to: https://www.haletheater.org/announcements.
Director/Music Director/Choreographer: David Paul Smith
Stage Manager: Kelly Coombs
Costume Designer: Tami Crandall
Hair & Makeup Designer: Laura Bikman
Set Designer: Cole McClure
Lighting Designer: Ryan Fallis
Set Construction: Bobby Swenson
Properties: Linda Hale