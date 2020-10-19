Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce THE PHANTOM TOLLBOOTH

Performances run October 26 to November 13, 2020.

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce "The Phantom Tollbooth" this fall. Performances run October 26 to November 13, 2020.

In order to allow socially distanced seating, tickets are available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600

Box Office Hours are 10AM to 6:30PM Monday through Saturday. More ticket information is available online at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/416

"Based on the beloved novel by Norton Juster, Milo visits the Island of Conclusions (you get there by jumping), learns about time from a ticking watchdog named Tock, and even embarks on a quest to rescue Rhyme and Reason! Somewhere along the way, Milo realizes something astonishing: life is far from dull."

The Phantom Tollbooth will run from October 26th to November 13th on select Monday's, Wednesday, and Friday mornings at 10AM, with select 4:30PM matinees. For specific show dates and times, please visit our website at: https://tickets.haletheater.org/overview/416

For information on newly implemented safety procedures at the theater, please go to: https://www.haletheater.org/announcements.



Director/Music Director/Choreographer: David Paul Smith

Stage Manager: Kelly Coombs

Costume Designer: Tami Crandall

Hair & Makeup Designer: Laura Bikman

Set Designer: Cole McClure

Lighting Designer: Ryan Fallis

Set Construction: Bobby Swenson

Properties: Linda Hale

