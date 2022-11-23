Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Hale Center Theater Orem presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, beginning this week. A CHRISTMAS CAROL will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23, 2022 nightly at 5PM and 8PM, with Saturday matinees at 2PM, 5PM, and 8PM, with select 11AM performances, dark on Sunday.

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director - Shawnda Moss

Choreographer - Stacia Hardy Tanner

Music Director - Kyle Harper

Music Composition - Kyle Harper & Cody Hale

Dialect Coach - Dianna Graham

Production Stage Manager - Jessica Johnson

Production Manager/Lighting Design: Joseph Governale

Costume Design: Dvorah Governale

Set Design/Sound Design: Cole McClure

Hair & Makeup Design: Melinda Wilks

Special Effects Makeup - Bekah Wilbur

Properties - Linda Hale

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.