Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Performances run November 26 - December 23.

Nov. 23, 2022  

Hale Center Theater Orem presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, beginning this week. A CHRISTMAS CAROL will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23, 2022 nightly at 5PM and 8PM, with Saturday matinees at 2PM, 5PM, and 8PM, with select 11AM performances, dark on Sunday.

PRODUCTION TEAM:

Director - Shawnda Moss

Choreographer - Stacia Hardy Tanner

Music Director - Kyle Harper

Music Composition - Kyle Harper & Cody Hale

Dialect Coach - Dianna Graham

Production Stage Manager - Jessica Johnson

Production Manager/Lighting Design: Joseph Governale

Costume Design: Dvorah Governale

Set Design/Sound Design: Cole McClure

Hair & Makeup Design: Melinda Wilks
Special Effects Makeup - Bekah Wilbur

Properties - Linda Hale

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.




Wasatch Theatre Company Presents DREAMERS, December 1-10
Wasatch Theatre Company Presents DREAMERS, December 1-10
Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 25th season with DREAMERS, an original script by Ariana Broumas Farber that marks a collaboration with new theatre group Immigrant’s Daughter. 
Review: Mandy Patinkin at the Eccles Theater was Unconventional and Unforgettable
Review: Mandy Patinkin at the Eccles Theater was Unconventional and Unforgettable
MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE played the Eccles Theater for one night only on Saturday, November 19, 2022, spotlighting the stage and screen star’s distinctive singing, acting and personality.
THE CHOSEN Comes in Third at Box Office Opening Weekend
THE CHOSEN Comes in Third at Box Office Opening Weekend
Angel Studios–the platform empowering creators to crowdfund, create, and then distribute films and TV series globally with full creative control and backed by thousands of Angel investors–has announced that's it's signature series, The Chosen: Season 3–with a $3.7 million Friday gross–is on pace to have an historic weekend at the box office and looks likely to come in #3.
Review: Hale Centre Theatres THE LITTLE MERMAID is Magical
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE LITTLE MERMAID is Magical
Disney’s THE LITTLE MERMAID on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is an oceanic paradise of possibilities--you never know what new visual delight might be in store.

SAMBA FOGO Comes to RDT's Ring Around The Rose
November 18, 2022

Repertory Dance Theatre's RING AROUND THE ROSE welcomes the artists from SAMBA FOGO back to the stage on December 10, 2022. These talented musicians and dancers will share the culture and art of Brazil and invite the audience to be part of the carnival!  
HAIRSPRAY Tour to Play The Eccles Theater in April 2023
November 12, 2022

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, will go on sale Friday, November 18 at 10am. This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will play April 11 - 16, 2023 in Salt Lake City at the Eccles Theater. 
WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! is Coming To The UIS Performing Arts Center in January 2023
November 11, 2022

'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,' an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour across North America and will stop in Springfield at UIS Performing Arts Center on January 19th.
Tuacahn Announces Season Packages
November 11, 2022

Give the gift with memories that will last forever with season tickets to Tuacahn's spectacular 2023 lineup featuring Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tarzan, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Beautiful: The Carole King Story and Irving Berlin's White Christmas.
