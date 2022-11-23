Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Performances run November 26 - December 23.
Hale Center Theater Orem presents A CHRISTMAS CAROL, beginning this week. A CHRISTMAS CAROL will run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 23, 2022 nightly at 5PM and 8PM, with Saturday matinees at 2PM, 5PM, and 8PM, with select 11AM performances, dark on Sunday.
PRODUCTION TEAM:
Director - Shawnda Moss
Choreographer - Stacia Hardy Tanner
Music Director - Kyle Harper
Music Composition - Kyle Harper & Cody Hale
Dialect Coach - Dianna Graham
Production Stage Manager - Jessica Johnson
Production Manager/Lighting Design: Joseph Governale
Costume Design: Dvorah Governale
Set Design/Sound Design: Cole McClure
Hair & Makeup Design: Melinda Wilks
Special Effects Makeup - Bekah Wilbur
Properties - Linda Hale
Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.