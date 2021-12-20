Hale Center Theater Orem Presents OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS

Hale Center Theater Orem to produce "OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS" playing from January 7 to Feb. 12, 2022. Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/64

29-year-old Nick just got his dream job that requires him to move to Seattle away from his Italian-American grandparents in New Jersey. Now they must plot to keep him from leaving! Over the River and Through the Woods is a warm-hearted, boisterously funny, and touching story of time passing, children growing up and grandparents growing old.

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUH THE WOODS will run from Jan. 07 to Feb. 12, 2022 daily at 7:30PM, with 4PM matinees on Saturday, and a special New Years Eve Performance on December 31, 2021 at 10PM



For specific performance times, please visit: https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/64.