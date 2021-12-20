Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hale Center Theater Orem Presents OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS

pixeltracker

The play is a warm-hearted, boisterously funny, and touching story of time passing, children growing up and grandparents growing old.

Dec. 20, 2021  

Hale Center Theater Orem Presents OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS

Hale Center Theater Orem to produce "OVER THE RIVER AND THROUGH THE WOODS" playing from January 7 to Feb. 12, 2022. Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/64

29-year-old Nick just got his dream job that requires him to move to Seattle away from his Italian-American grandparents in New Jersey. Now they must plot to keep him from leaving! Over the River and Through the Woods is a warm-hearted, boisterously funny, and touching story of time passing, children growing up and grandparents growing old.

OVER THE RIVER AND THROUH THE WOODS will run from Jan. 07 to Feb. 12, 2022 daily at 7:30PM, with 4PM matinees on Saturday, and a special New Years Eve Performance on December 31, 2021 at 10PM

For specific performance times, please visit: https://www.haletheater.org/main-stage/show/64.


Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Sunglasses
Summer Sunglasses
Ain't Too Proud Sunshine Mask
Ain't Too Proud Sunshine Mask
Beautiful Song Title Tee
Beautiful Song Title Tee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Now Streaming: Veteran Fight Director Ron Piretti Featured On December's THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS
  • Photos: Lin-Manuel Miranda Goes Behind the Scenes of Star-Studded TICK, TICK...BOOM! 'Sunday' Sequence
  • Ariana DeBose Wins Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award
  • Sky Arts to Broadcast CAMERON MACKINTOSH - THE FIRST 50 YEARS Documentary