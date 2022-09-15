Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Good Company Theatre to Kick Off 10th Season With THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs September 15-October 2, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM, and Sundays at 4PM.

Sep. 15, 2022  

Good Company Theatre will kick off its 10th Season with the beloved Tony Award-Winning Musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Book by Rachel Sheinkin, music & lyrics by William Finn, conceived by Rebecca Feldman.

An eclectic group of six mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime! While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter; one speller leaves! At least the losers get a juice box.

"This is one of the best musicals of the 21st Century," Producer and GCT Co-Director Alicia Washington effuses. "Good Company Theatre is excited to start our 10th Anniversary Season off with funny and heartfelt musical theatre that's fun for everyone."

"Good Company Theatre is almost ten. Essentially, we're tweens," GCT Co-Director Camille Washington says. "What better than a musical about tweens and their triumphs and struggles to start our 10th Season?"

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is Directed and Music Directed by Heidi Potter Hunt, and stars Aaron Linford Allred as William Morris Barfée, Christian David Clarke as Leaf Coneybear, Krystal DeCristo as Logainne "Schwartzy" SchwartzandGrubenierre, Dre'lan Evans as Mitch Mahoney, Brandon Garside as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Mickey Larson as Rona Lisa Peretti, Justin Ravago as Charlito "Chip" Tolentino, Niki Rahimi as Marcy Park, and Sibley Snowden as Olive Ostrovsky.

The musical runs 90 minutes with no intermission. It contains mild language, including discussion of body parts. Discretion is advised for audiences under at 13. Tickets are $25 online at goodcotheatre.com or at the box office before each show. Student tickets are available for $17 at the door with a valid student ID. Patrons are required to wear protective face masks while at Good Company Theatre, including throughout performances and in all common areas.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee runs September 15-October 2, 2022, Fridays and Saturdays at 8PM, and Sundays at 4PM. ASL performance September 24. Doors open 30 minutes before the beginning of each show.

Produced with the generous support of Weber County RAMP, Utah Division of Arts and Museums, the National Endowment for the Arts, The George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, the Alan and Jeanne Hall Foundation, and Ogden City Arts.


