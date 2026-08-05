GREASE, LES MISÉRABLES, FINDING NEMO Tickets Discounted at Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre
Marketing director Stephanie Finck calls the slower late-summer season the best time to grab seats.
Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre is offering audiences the chance to experience three of its summer musicals at discounted prices during its annual Back to School Sale.
Running August 10 through September 12, the promotion provides savings of up to 50 percent on performances of Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo: A Family Musical, Les Misérables, and Grease at the Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre.
The annual promotion is designed to welcome local audiences back to the theater as summer travel winds down and families settle into their school-year routines.
"This is a great opportunity for locals to come at a really great price," said Stephanie Finck, Tuacahn's marketing director. "It tends to be a slower travel time, and people are getting back into their routines. It's the perfect time to get the best deals."
Audiences can dive beneath the sea with Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo: A Family Musical, experience the epic story of redemption and hope in Les Misérables, or revisit the halls of Rydell High with Tuacahn's family-friendly production of Grease.
"It really is too hard to pick just one," Finck said. "Finding Nemo is perfect for the whole family to enjoy, while this is one of the few opportunities to get discounted tickets to Les Mis, and Grease just opened and is getting all kinds of positive reviews… with the discount, you may as well come see all three."
Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. throughout August and at 8:00 p.m. during September.
Back to School Sale
Dates: August 10 – September 12, 2026
Venue: Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre
Featured Productions
- Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo: A Family Musical
- Les Misérables
- Grease
Ticket Offer
Save up to 50 percent on select performances. Use promo code BTS26 when purchasing tickets online or by phone. Tickets are available at www.tuacahn.org or by calling the Tuacahn Box Office at 435-652-3300.
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Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo: A 70-Minute Family Musical
Tuacahn Center for the Arts (5/01-10/24)
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Grease
Tuacahn Center for the Arts (7/10-10/22)
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Les Misérables
Tuacahn Center for the Arts (5/15-10/23)
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The Man Who Came to Dinner
Meldrum Theatre in the Einar Nielsen Field House (12/04-12/19)
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Once
CenterPoint Legacy Theatre (7/15-8/08)
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The Addams Family
The Ruth (9/14-10/31)
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The Addams Family
The Ruth and Nathan Hale Theater (9/14-10/31)
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The Play That Goes Wrong
Tuacahn Hafen Theatre (1/29-3/12)
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Mat Kearney
Sandy Amphitheater (9/19-9/19)
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Cyrano De Bergerac
Parker Theatre (8/11-8/29)