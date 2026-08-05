GREASE, LES MISÉRABLES, FINDING NEMO Tickets Discounted at Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre

NEW! Utah Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Utah & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre is offering audiences the chance to experience three of its summer musicals at discounted prices during its annual Back to School Sale.

Running August 10 through September 12, the promotion provides savings of up to 50 percent on performances of Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo: A Family Musical, Les Misérables, and Grease at the Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre.

The annual promotion is designed to welcome local audiences back to the theater as summer travel winds down and families settle into their school-year routines.

"This is a great opportunity for locals to come at a really great price," said Stephanie Finck, Tuacahn's marketing director. "It tends to be a slower travel time, and people are getting back into their routines. It's the perfect time to get the best deals."

Audiences can dive beneath the sea with Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo: A Family Musical, experience the epic story of redemption and hope in Les Misérables, or revisit the halls of Rydell High with Tuacahn's family-friendly production of Grease.

"It really is too hard to pick just one," Finck said. "Finding Nemo is perfect for the whole family to enjoy, while this is one of the few opportunities to get discounted tickets to Les Mis, and Grease just opened and is getting all kinds of positive reviews… with the discount, you may as well come see all three."

Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. throughout August and at 8:00 p.m. during September.

Back to School Sale

Dates: August 10 – September 12, 2026

Venue: Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre

Featured Productions

Disney & Pixar's Finding Nemo: A Family Musical

Les Misérables

Grease

Ticket Offer

Save up to 50 percent on select performances. Use promo code BTS26 when purchasing tickets online or by phone. Tickets are available at www.tuacahn.org or by calling the Tuacahn Box Office at 435-652-3300.

Need more Utah Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming