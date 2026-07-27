THE RELUCTANT HERO to Premiere at Wasatch Theatre in Salt Lake City

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Act Two Productions will present the world premiere THE RELUCTANT HERO by Jim Martin at the newly-opened Wasatch Theatre in The Gateway, located at 77 South Rio Grande. The play is pay-what-you-want and tickets can be accessed at the Wasatch Theatre and Wasatch Theatre Company website. The show runs August 21, 22, 23, and 24.

THE RELUCTANT HERO is about Oliver Sipple, who saved President Ford from an assassination attempt in 1975, only to be outed publicly by the press. Sipple was shamed in the eyes of his family and never received the hero welcome that he deserved from the President or the country.

Act Two Productions is a new group committed to storefront theatre and in producing shows that lead to a positive change in the community. Their act two is defined as what happens when people leave the theatre, after the show.

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