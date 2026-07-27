Wasatch Theatre Company to Open New Storefront Space at The Gateway

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Wasatch Theatre Company has opened a new space at The Gateway called Wasatch Theatre, located at 77 South Rio Grande in the heart of The Gateway. The new space will provide workshops, classes, rehearsals, productions, and other theatre-related activity.

Wasatch Theatre Company is renewing a relationship with The Gateway. They originally opened a space at The Gateway in 2018 called The Box. This space expanded into the next door area and was named The Box Too. Both spaces had performance and rehearsal opportunities. Unfortunately, the Clark Planetarium took over these spaces in 2022, at which time Wasatch Theatre Company relocated to a space upstairs at The Gateway which they named the George F. Plautz Theatre Co-Op. It too was meant to be a rehearsal and performance space to share with the larger theatre community. Wasatch chose to move out of the space in 2023 when they became residents at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles. This residency ended in July 2026, setting up another collaboration with The Gateway.

The new space is located next to a comic book store. Wasatch Theatre Company is billing it as a storefront theatre and leaning into the true concept of storefront theatre. Storefront theatre has become a staple in theatre communities like Chicago. Theatre spaces are established in found storefront spaces. The theatre spaces are small and intimate. Their strengths are leveraged for theatre work that is well-suited to an intimate performance environment.

Wasatch Theatre Company also hopes the Wasatch Theatre space will be a community hub, something they have always offered in their collaborations with other artists. Jim Martin, Wasatch Theatre Company Executive Director, said, “It is extremely important for artists to stick together and support one another in this current climate of censorship and affordability. None of us can do it alone, and we are stronger together.”

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