Cinematic ClassicÂ Returns To The Big Screen With Score Performed Live To Picture By The Utah Symphony

Steven Spielberg's era-defining masterpiece "E.T. the Extra Terrestrial" won a plethora of awards, including an Academy Award for John Williams' spellbinding score. On Saturday, July 13 at 7:30 PM, the Utah Symphony and Deer Valley Music Festival Principal Conductor Conner Gray Covington will perform the score live to picture as the full length feature film plays on the big screen at the Deer Valley Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater.

Tickets to the show start at $36 and are on sale now. Tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.

For more information including guest biographies and program repertoire, click here.

Subscription, group, and VIP tickets for the Deer Valley Music Festival are on sale now. Prices are subject to change and increase $5 on the day of the performance. Children three years of age and under are free in the General Admission section. No ticket is required. Programming and guest artists subject to change. Performance tickets and lodging information are available by calling (801) 533-6683 or online at deervalleymusicfestival.org.





