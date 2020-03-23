Celtic Thunder Brings IRELAND to the Eccles Theater

Storming onto the main stage at Eccles Theater with their latest live show, IRELAND, comes international sensation Celtic Thunder. Celtic Thunder will play Eccles Theater, Salt Lake City on November 8th at 7:30pm. IRELAND is a brand-new revue show that revisits their most popular Irish and Celtic songs of the past decade and celebrates the influence of Irish and Celtic music around the world.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 17th, 2020 at 10:00am MST and can be purchase online at LiveEccles.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Wednesday, June 13 at 10am local time through Thursday, June 14 at 10pm local time.

The Celtic Thunder IRELAND live theatrical show embodies the essence of the Public Television darlings, delivering a blend of lively, fast paced and upbeat songs "A Place in The Choir" "The Galway Girl" and "Raggle Taggle Gypsy" classic ballads "Mountains of Mourne" and "The Wild Rover" and renowned Irish love songs such as "She Moved Through The Fair" and "Danny Boy". All with a special Celtic Thunder twist, of course.

Drawing from their most popular Television Specials and hits since their inception, IRELAND features the songs and performances that launched Celtic Thunder into the hearts and homes of audiences across the US and Canada, winning them the mantle of Top World Music Act in Billboard four times over.

Both the ensemble and solo performances in this thrilling evening of entertainment highlight the diversity of Irish and Celtic music and song. Memorable moments include the group's unique take on beloved Irish classics such as "Mo Ghile Mear" and "May The Road Rise", their powerful and inspiring anthems of "Ireland's Call' "Caledonia" and "My Land" and new and contemporary numbers such as "Galway Girl" "Toora Loora Lay" and "Castle On The Hill".

Renowned for their blended harmonies and wonderful arrangements, the ensemble numbers in Celtic Thunder IRELAND reflect the power of the soloists, who range in age from mid 20's to 40's and feature songs that depict both their musical footprint over the past 12 years as well as their amazing musical heritage. Celtic Thunder vocalists are backed, as always, by the amazing 8-piece Celtic Thunder band, ensuring that Celtic Thunder IRELAND has something special something to offer to everyone.

Formed in Dublin in 2007, Celtic Thunder is a multi-dimensional musical and theatrical ensemble celebrated around the world for emotionally powerful performances and a state-of-the-art production. Billboard magazine has named Celtic Thunder the Top World Album Artist (in 2008, 2009 2011 and 2015) while the group has had LPs placed in the World Album Top 10 every year since 2008.

CELTIC THUNDER IRELAND is produced by Sharon Browne.

November 8th, 2020

Eccles Theater

7:30pm

On Sale Friday, April 17th at 10:00am!

Tickets available at https://live-at-the-eccles.com/

(For more information contact the Box Office at 801-355-2787

Visit the website at www.celticthunder.com





