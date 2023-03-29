Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

COME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles Season

Mar. 29, 2023  
COME FROM AWAY and ANNIE Added to Broadway at the Eccles Season

Two season Add-Ons have been announced for the 2023/2024 Broadway at the Eccles season. COME FROM AWAY, the true story of the small town that welcomed the world on 9/11 and ANNIE, the little Orphan that reminds generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner.

Existing subscribers are first in line to purchase these extras after they have renewed their 23/24 Broadway season.

"We are so excited to bring back two Salt Lake City favorites with these special very limited engagements of COME FROM AWAY and ANNIE. Two amazing shows that are full of hope and are so heartfelt and joyful" says Victor Hamburger, Vice President, Mountain for Broadway Across America.

New season ticketholders will be welcomed in June. Broadway at the Eccles encourages those interested in becoming a season ticketholder to join our Waitlist for 23/24 Season Tickets.

Information on the season Add-Ons:


COME FROM AWAY

April 26 - 28, 2024

The true story of the small town that welcomed the world.

Broadway's COME FROM AWAY has won Best Musical all across North America!

The New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Don't miss this breathtaking new musical written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by this year's Tony Award-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, "It takes you to a place you never want to leave!"

On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.


ANNIE

May 10 - 12, 2024

Holding onto hope when times are tough can take an awful lot of determination, and sometimes, an awful lot of determination comes in a surprisingly small package. Little Orphan Annie has reminded generations of theater goers that sunshine is always right around the corner, and now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production-just as you remember it and just when we need it most.

Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson, features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award® winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.



March 29, 2023

