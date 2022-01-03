Broadway Star Laura Bell Bundy Comes to Layton in January

On Pitch Performing Arts will welcome Laura Bell Bundy for a very special live concert on January 29th at Layton High School.

Laura Bell Bundy has originated two legendary roles for the Broadway stage -- Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde the Musical" (Tony Award Nomination) and Amber Von Tussle in "Hairspray". You may have also caught her "in the bubble" as Glinda in "Wicked".

In addition to shining on the stage, Laura Bell has acted in 100 episodes of television, in hit shows including "How I Met Your Mother", "Perfect Harmony", and more. She has also recently released a new album, "Women of Tomorrow".

OPPA!'s Broadway Community Concert is an annual event where OPPA strives to make sure that the community has access to talented artists through performances and classes. And this time around, thanks to the generous support of Layton Ramp and the Utah Division of Arts & Museums, individuals can claim two (2) complimentary tickets with the code: "thanksramp" at checkout.

"We are thrilled to present this opportunity of access for students and the community to learn from and participate in an evening of entertainment by an incredible Broadway performer for free" says Danielle Bendinelli, Development Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. "Without this amazing partnership offer, our standard ticketing would normally exclude a large portion of our patrons from experiencing such a high caliber of professional talent."

For more information and ticketing please see the links below http://www.onpitchperformingarts.com/special-events.html

https://www.facebook.com/onpitchperformingarts