Ballet West Launches Children's Enchantment Fund

In 2021, Ballet West launched the Children's Enchantment Fund helps provide equitable access to live ballet performances for underserved families who might not otherwise be able to attend or afford a ticket.

The company is working with community partners to invite children to see a family friendly production each season. The goal is to bring 1,000 children to see a production. One performance ticket is distributed for every $50 tax-deductible donation.

To learn more or to donate, visit https://balletwest.org/support/childrens-enchantment-fund.

Ballet West was established in Salt Lake City in 1963. Willam F. Christensen was the company's first artistic director, co-founding the company together with Utah's "First Lady of the Arts" Glenn Walker Wallace. In 1951, Christensen had established the first ballet department in an American university at The University of Utah and with the tireless assistance of Mrs. Enid Cosgriff this program grew into the Utah Civic Ballet, Ballet West's first incarnation. But this was not the first ballet company Willam Christensen founded. Along with his brothers Lew and Harold, Christensen made history by establishing the oldest ballet company in the western United States, the San Francisco Ballet. There he went on to create the first full-length American productions of Coppélia, Swan Lake, and his evergreen production of The Nutcracker, which remains in Ballet West's repertoire to this day.

With 36 company members, 16 Second Company members, and a thriving academy that trains dancers of all ages, many of whom have gone on to professional careers with Ballet West and companies around the world, Ballet West ranks among the top professional ballet companies in America. Since its inception, the Company has had five artistic directors - its founder Willam Christensen, Bruce Marks, John Hart, Jonas Kåge and currently Adam Sklute, each who have helped to build Ballet West's unique and expansive profile.